ETF Managers Group LLC Has $552,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after buying an additional 255,726 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

