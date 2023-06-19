ETF Managers Group LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Sunrun by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $248,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,991 shares of company stock worth $2,038,025. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 276.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

