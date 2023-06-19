ETF Managers Group LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $53.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

