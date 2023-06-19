ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $194,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.38. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

