ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in TopBuild by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $243.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $246.84. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

