ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $160.80 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

