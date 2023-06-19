ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $367.41 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.72.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.