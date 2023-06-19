ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $519,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth $4,350,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth $187,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth $28,800,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of VERU opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $24.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 652.36% and a negative return on equity of 206.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Veru from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

