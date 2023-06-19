ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 56,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RKT opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

