ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 135 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

