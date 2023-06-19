ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 236 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,319,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $134.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $137.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

