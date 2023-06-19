ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 4,997 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 315.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH opened at $78.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

