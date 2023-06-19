ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

