ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $111.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.47.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

