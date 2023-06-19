ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Power Integrations by 30.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,392,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,201 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,063. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.