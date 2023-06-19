ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 8,393 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $22,829,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,226,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCRX. StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.