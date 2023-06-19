ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 8,393 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $22,829,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,226,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
