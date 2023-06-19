ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $563,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $69,934,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $297.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.11 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

