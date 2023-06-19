Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 471.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CUBI opened at $29.40 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $918.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

