Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,700 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RC opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.38. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

RC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

