Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $6.65 on Monday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

