Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,990 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

