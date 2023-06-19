Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,080 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of USPH opened at $115.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

