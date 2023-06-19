Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Gogo by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Gogo by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 1,102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 997,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Price Performance

Gogo stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

