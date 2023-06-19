Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enviri were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enviri by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in Enviri by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 182,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Enviri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enviri from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

HSC opened at $9.15 on Monday. Enviri Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $729.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Enviri had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Enviri’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

