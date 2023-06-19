Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 714.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

