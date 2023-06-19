Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.
Big Lots Stock Down 10.6 %
Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $221.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Big Lots
In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,260 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
