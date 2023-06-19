Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.