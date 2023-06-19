Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Deluxe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 68,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Deluxe by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,739,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.40 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

