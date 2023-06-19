Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBC. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.

About MasterBrand

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.