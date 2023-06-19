Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 915,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 75,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 730.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 314,425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.95.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

