Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,050 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 410,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $9.74 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $899.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CENX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

