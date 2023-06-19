Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,120 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CNSL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $431.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.66.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.13 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.

About Consolidated Communications



Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

