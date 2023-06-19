Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,488 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,488 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $9.94 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -45.98%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

