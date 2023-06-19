Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,370 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 121.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRE. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veris Residential from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Veris Residential Stock Up 0.3 %

Veris Residential Profile

VRE stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

