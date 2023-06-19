Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $199,000 Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after purchasing an additional 315,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,440,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 124,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 2.2 %

SSP opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

