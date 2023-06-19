Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,646,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,636,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DY opened at $105.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

