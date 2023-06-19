Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 895,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

AZZ Stock Down 0.5 %

AZZ stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $980.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.66%.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Articles

