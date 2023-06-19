Evertz Technologies (ET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Evertz Technologies to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$12.07 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$919.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading

