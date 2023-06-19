Evertz Technologies (ET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Evertz Technologies to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$12.07 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$919.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

