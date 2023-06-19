Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

