Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Update

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $237,859,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $118.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

