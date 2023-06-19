Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
EXPR stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Express has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $383.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
