Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $105.13 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

