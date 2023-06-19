Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $38,694.16 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $38,694.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

