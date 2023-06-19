Financial Comparison: abrdn (SLFPF) and Its Peers

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) is one of 1,129 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare abrdn to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares abrdn and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|abrdn
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|abrdn Competitors
|374.15%
|7.68%
|4.98%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares abrdn and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|abrdn
|N/A
|N/A
|9.57
|abrdn Competitors
|$471.11 million
|$2.94 million
|0.58
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for abrdn and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|abrdn
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1.13
|abrdn Competitors
|1061
|4314
|5477
|79
|2.42
abrdn currently has a consensus price target of $174.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,002.04%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 35.00%. Given abrdn’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe abrdn is more favorable than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
27.1% of abrdn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
abrdn pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. abrdn pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 644.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
abrdn peers beat abrdn on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. abrdn plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
