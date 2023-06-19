Financial Comparison: CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) versus Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CareRx and Healthcare Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthcare Services Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

CareRx presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.93%. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given CareRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CareRx is more favorable than Healthcare Services Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareRx N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group 2.14% 8.34% 4.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CareRx and Healthcare Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.1% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareRx and Healthcare Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group $1.69 billion 0.64 $34.63 million $0.48 30.27

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than CareRx.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats CareRx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareRx

(Get Rating)

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of the customers' facilities, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at the customers' facilities. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers on-site management and clinical consulting services to facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

