First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 727 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,414 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 79,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,554 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,395,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 43,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.