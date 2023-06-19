First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 810 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $125.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

