First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 810 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of AMZN opened at $125.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
