Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $119.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

