Flagstone Financial Management Buys Shares of 3,889 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,889 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $342.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.