Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 3,602 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $96,533.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 30,000 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,885 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $261,359.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $27.05.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

